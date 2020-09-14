How to Catch & Fix SEO Issues Before It’s Too Late [Webinar]

Join our next Search Engine Journal webinar on Wednesday, September 23 at 2 p.m. ET to learn how to finally take a proactive stance in your SEO processes as you catch (and resolve!) problems before they impact your rankings.

In this session, featuring Steven van Vessum, VP of Community at ContentKing, you will learn:

How to catch bugs and problematic content changes before they have an impact to your SEO.

Common SEO mistakes and why they happen.

What processes and tooling you can use to prevent costly SEO mishaps.

Search engines never sleep.

They are continuously crawling your site to update their indexes.

As an SEO professional, it’s your goal – and responsibility – to ensure that they can do so as smoothly as possible and stay up-to-date with your website’s content.

Your tooling and processes need to be aligned with this “always-on” dynamic.

Effective SEO work requires full situational awareness at all times.

Google doesn’t care what your website looked like earlier this week when you ran that SEO audit – it’s assessing how it looks right now.

People make mistakes, bugs get shipped to production, and people make problematic content changes that impact your SEO traffic.

Van Vessum will walk you through how to establish an SEO process that incorporates quality control.

I will host a live Q&A session following the presentation.

See you soon!