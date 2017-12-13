Google’s Year in Search: Top Queries in 2017

Google has released its annual Year in Search report, detailing the top queries of the year across 15 different categories.

In 2017 there was a notable increase in the amount of “how…?” searches. Some of the most popular “how” searches, such as those featured in the video below, were searched 10 times more this year than ever before.

According to Google’s Year in Search report, the top 10 most popular “How To…” searches this year were:

How to make slime How to make solar eclipse glasses How to buy Bitcoin How to watch Mayweather vs McGregor How to make a fidget spinner How to watch the solar eclipse How to freeze your credit How to play Powerball How to screen record How to lose belly fat fast

The overall top searches of the year include a tragic natural disaster, unexpected losses, the year’s top tech, trendy toys, and other headline makers.

These were the overall top searches worldwide in 2017:

Hurricane Irma iPhone 8 iPhone X Matt Lauer Meghan Markle 13 Reasons Why Tom Petty Fidget Spinner Chester Bennington India National Cricket Team

Lastly, here is a look at the top queries by individual category:

Person: Matt Lauer

News: Hurricane Irma

Actors: Meghan Markle

Tech: iPhone 8

Elections: French election

Sports: Wimbledon

Losses: Tom Petty

Memes: Cash Me Outside

Movies: IT

Musicians: Ariana Grande

Recipe: Chicken breast

Songs: Despacito

TV: Stranger Things

Google’s top searches lists are based on searches that had a high spike in traffic in 2017 compared to 2016.

The report is fully interactive, with the ability to click on a search term to dig deeper into that data in Google Trends.

In addition to the Year in Search report which examines top queries worldwide, the data can also be filtered by top queries in the country of your choice.