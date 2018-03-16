Google’s Object Recognition Tool, Google Lens, Now Available on iOS

Google Lens, a tool that utilizes smartphone cameras to recognize objects, is now available to iOS users. The rollout began this week and will continue over the next several weeks.

Lens is not a standalone app— rather, it’s a tool built into Google Photos which allows users to take photos of an object to learn more about it.

Starting today and rolling out over the next week, those of you on iOS can try the preview of Google Lens to quickly take action from a photo or discover more about the world around you. Make sure you have the latest version (3.15) of the app.https://t.co/Ni6MwEh1bu pic.twitter.com/UyIkwAP3i9 — Google Photos (@googlephotos) March 15, 2018

Using Google Photos, Lens is capable of recognizing objects such as:

Business cards

Books

Landmarks

Buildings

Artwork

Plants

Animals

Flyers

Billboards

When using Google Lens to take photos of objects with contact information, like a business card, the information can be automatically saved to a user’s phone.

In addition, taking photos of objects like an event flyer will allow users to automatically create an event in their calendar.

To access Google Lens on iOS, first make sure you’ve updated the Google Photos app to version 3.15, then follow the steps below:

Launch Google Photos

Select a photo of an object

Tap on the Google Lens icon

View further details about the object, or take an action when prompted

Google Lens activity will be saved to your Google account as long as web and app activity is turned on.