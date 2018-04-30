Google’s New Rules for Publishing Job Postings

Google has updated its guidelines for publishing job openings that have been marked up with job posting structured data. Failure to adhere to these guidelines could result in a manual action.

Here is an overview of the new guidelines site owners will need to comply with when when using job posting structured data.

Site owners will be required to remove a job posting when it is no longer available. This could involve either removing the entire posting, adding a noindex tag, or removing the job posting structured data.

Job posting structured data must only be used on individual job postings. It cannot be used on pages that display lists of all available job openings.

All information included in the job posting structured data must also be visible to users on the job description page.

Google emphasizes that these guidelines are being put in place to ensure an optimal job seeking experience for Google Search users.