Google’s New Responsive Display Ads Let Advertisers Upload 15 Images, 5 Headlines, More

Google is introducing a new ad type called ‘responsive display ads’ (RDA), which will become the new default ad type for the Google Display Network.

Responsive display ads allow advertisers to upload up to 15 images, 5 headlines, 5 descriptions, and 5 logos.

Google will then utilize machine learning to test different combinations and display the ads that work best.

Ads will automatically adjust their size, appearance, and format to fit the available ad space.

“Great display ads assist consumers using rich images and useful information. However, showing the most relevant and engaging ads across millions of sites and apps isn’t easy. That’s why we’re rolling out responsive display ads.”

This ad type may sound similar to Google’s ‘responsive ads’ for display, however, there are many significant upgrades.

Responsive ads for display allowed advertisers to upload only 2 headlines, 1 image, 1 logo, and 1 description.

According to internal Google data, using multiple headlines, descriptions, and images results in an average of 10% more conversions at a similar CPA, versus a single set of assets.

When an advertiser has responsive display ads up and running they will be able to see how each asset is performing.

The asset report will show how each headline, description, image, and logo is performing.

As seen in the screenshot below, the performance column will show a “Learning,” “Low,” “Good,” or “Best” rating based on how well an asset performs.

When available, the report can be accessed by clicking on “Ads & extensions” and then “View asset details.”

Google says the old responsive ads for display will be replaced by the new responsive display ads when the ad type rolls out to all advertisers over the next few months.