Google’s John Mueller Says Parameters in URLs Do Not Matter

In the latest instalment of Google’s SEO Snippets Q&A videos, John Mueller answers the question:

“Will removing .html from my URLs help my site?”

The short answer is: no. Mueller says Google doesn’t care whether URLs end in .html, .php, .asp, or have no parameters at all. No matter what a URL ends with it will still show up in search the same way in search results.

In fact, removing parameters from URLs may even harm the site. Removing parameters from is the equivalent of restructuring a site, and old URLs will need to be redirected to the new ones. Like any site restructuring, it will take time for it to be reprocessed by Google.

If you’re in a situation where you absolutely have to remove parameters from URLs, like moving to a content management system that doesn’t allow them, Mueller recommends doing this during a time when you’re less dependent on search traffic.

See below for the video, along with a transcript of Mueller’s full response.