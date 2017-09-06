Google’s iOS App Gets Trending Searches and Instant Answers

Google’s latest update to its iOS app brings two new features that were once exclusive to Android.

Trending searches and instant answers are now part of the iOS app, both of which will appear before a search is even conducted.

Trending Searches

Simply open the app and tap on the search bar to view trending searches. Underneath your recent search queries will be a section called “What’s Trending.”

Tapping on one of the trending searches will trigger the app to conduct the search for you.

You can also swipe left on one of the trending searches to reveal more information, but the only thing you’re likely to see is “This search is trending in your area.”

Perhaps Google will eventually include more information without having to conduct an actual search, but for now you’ll have to settle for the app stating the obvious.

Instant Answers

Instant answers in Google’s iOS app will appear as suggested searches are being rendered.

It would be more accurate to say they may or may not appear, as the majority of searches I’ve tested did not return an instant answer.

In any case, here’s what the feature looks like:

With such a small space in which to return instant answers, it’s possible they have to fit within a designated character limit.

Conducting a proper search query is still your best bet for finding the answers you need, but who knows, perhaps this feature will be improved over time as well.