Advertisement

Google Updates the Sitemaps Report in Search Console & Adds Ability to Delete Sitemaps

Matt Southern Matt Southern
Matt Southern SEJ STAFF Matt SouthernLead News Writer at Search Engine Journal
Bio
Follow
 / 
  • 28
    SHARES
Google Updates the Sitemaps Report in Search Console & Adds Ability to Delete Sitemaps

Google has updated the sitemaps report in Search Console with new features, including the ability to delete a sitemap.

Updates to the sitemaps report will let users perform actions such as:

  • Opening the sitemap content in a new tab
  • Deleting a sitemap
  • Reviewing granular details for sitemaps with errors
  • Presenting RSS and Atom feed sitemaps

Google shared an example screenshot on Twitter:

Google Updates the Sitemaps Report in Search Console &#038; Adds Ability to Delete Sitemaps

Industry folks seem most enthused about the ‘remove a sitemap’ feature finally being available in the new Search Console.

Previously, users could only remove sitemaps by using the classic version of Search Console.

Google still hasn’t ported over all features from the classic version to the new version, but the company is clearly still working on it.

A note about deleting sitemap files

Remember, deleting a sitemap file from Search Console will only stop the data from being recorded in Search Console. It will not stop the sitemap from being crawled by Google.

Google will still know where to find the sitemap and will crawl it whether or not it’s in Search Console.

If you want to stop Google from crawling a sitemap you need to remove it from your server, which cannot be done through Search Console.

CategoryNewsTools
ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Ebook
Matt Southern

Matt Southern

Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt Southern has been the lead news writer at Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a degree in communications, Matt ... [Read full bio]

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Related Posts
Advertisement
Read the Next Article
Read the Next