Google+ Update: Notifications for ‘Highlights’ in Communities

An update to Google+ will now allow users to adjust the notification settings for communities they belong to.

Users can choose to receive all notifications, no notifications, or just the “highlights”.

Highlights aim to strike a balance between receiving a minimum amount of notifications while still informing users about important posts.

When users choose to receive just highlights they will only receive one digest notification with the top posts from all Google+ communities they belong to.

This new feature will be rolled out to all users, Google says it will be available within 1-3 days if you don’t see it already.