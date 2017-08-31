Google is Testing Infinite Scroll in Mobile Search

Google has been spotted testing infinite scroll search results pages in mobile search.

For some searches, rather than showing the usual “Next” button at the bottom of search results, there is a “See more results” button.

Clicking on “See more results” loads more results right on the page the user is currently viewing, instead of taking them to a new page.

Here is an A/B comparison using the search query “Uber contact number.” The screenshot below shows the usual ‘Next’ button.

Now here’s a comparison in the screenshot below where the “See more results” button is displayed.

Google says it regularly conducts numerous tests on a daily basis, so we can only assume infinite scroll mobile search results is nothing more than a test at this time.

We certainly cannot confirm this is something that will be rolled out permanently, but it is interesting nonetheless.

We’d like to thank Charity at Conductor for sending us this information.