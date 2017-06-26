Google to Stop Using Information in Gmail to Target Personalized Ads

Google has announced that its enterprise version of Gmail, found in G Suite, and consumer version of Gmail are going to more closely align. One of the key areas in which they are aligning is in ads personalization.

Unlike the consumer version of Gmail, G Suite’s version of Gmail is not used to target personalized ads to an individual. Google says the consumer Gmail service will follow suit later this year.

“This decision brings Gmail ads in line with how we personalize ads for other Google products.”

What Google means by that is, ads are shown based on a user’s settings. A user’s individual settings can be changed at any time, including the option to disable ads personalization altogether.

“G Suite customers and free consumer Gmail users can remain confident that Google will keep privacy and security paramount as we continue to innovate.”

This change is likely to affect advertisers more than it will affect the end user, as it is one less source for delivering personalized ads.

Google will continue to display ads in the consumer version of Gmail, though they will be less targeted once this change rolls out.