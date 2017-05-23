ADVERTISEMENT
News·Paid Search
|

Google is Speeding Up Search Ads With AMP Technology

  • 253
    SHARES
  • 153
    READS
Matt Southern
Matt Southern SEJ STAFF
Google is Speeding Up Search Ads With AMP Technology

Google is bringing the speed of AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages) to search ads in two different ways.

First, Google AdWords is launching a new beta which allows advertisers to use AMP pages as landing pages. If you’re interested in participating in the beta you can sign up here.

Second, Google is speeding up ads served across the entire Google Display Network with AMP technology.

As of today, Google says a “significant” number of ads on AMP pages from the Google Display Network will be automatically converted into the new AMP ad format.

Google’s new AMP ads are said to load 5 seconds faster than regular ads while still looking the same. So when an AMP page loads, the content and ads should load at the same speed.

Between speeding up search ads, landing pages, and ads on the pages themselves — marketers can now deliver an overall faster experience for customers on mobile.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Related Posts
ADVERTISEMENT
Matt Southern

Matt Southern

Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt Southern has been the lead news writer at Search Engine Journal since 2013. His passion for helping people in ... [Read full bio]

Advertisement