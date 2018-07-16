Advertisement
Local SearchNews
|

Google Shows Which Search Queries are Used to Find a Google My Business Listing

  • 246
    SHARES
  • 641
    READS
Matt Southern
Matt Southern SEJ STAFF
Google Shows Which Search Queries are Used to Find a Google My Business Listing

An update to Google My Business will now show which search queries are used to find a business listing.

This data appears in the Insights tab, which tracks the most common terms and search trends for a particular business.

Googles notes that it will not track every single term used to find a business listing, only the terms that are used most often.

“Search queries focus on the terms that your customers used to find your business on Local Search and Maps.”

Users can view search queries used within the last 7 and 28 days.

Google intends to roll this out to all users, however, it is not quite there yet. Some are able to see search queries data in the Insights tab while others are not.

The company is working on getting this feature out to everyone, and will alert users when it’s fully rolled out.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Related Posts
ADVERTISEMENT
Matt Southern

Matt Southern

Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt Southern has been the lead news writer at Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a degree in communications, Matt ... [Read full bio]

Advertisement