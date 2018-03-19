New Google Shopping Actions: Google Paid from Organic Search Sales?

Google is partnering with big brands in a new program called Google Shopping Actions. Google will receive a percentage of each sale from listings in Google’s organic search listings. The new program was announced by Daniel Alegre, President for Retail and Shopping at Google via an exclusive news report at Reuters. This program affects Google’s organic search for desktop, mobile, Google Voice Assistant and the Google Express shopping app.

Under a new program, retailers can list their products on Google Search, as well as on the Google Express shopping service,

and Google Assistant on mobile phones and voice devices. In exchange for Google listings and linking to retailer loyalty programs, the retailers pay Google a piece of each purchase.

Who is Google’s Daniel Alegre?

Daniel Alegre is the President for Retail and Shopping at Google. He was previously President of Global Partnerships, and previously served Google in Tokyo and Latin America according to his LinkedIn profile. He’s unknown to the SEO community but with this program I suspect he may gain importance, since this new program affects Google Search.

What is Google Shopping Actions?

There is no official announcement yet from Google. What is being reported is that it is a merchant program that appears to be affiliated with Google Express. What is notable about the new Google Shopping Actions programs is that Google is being paid for sales made through it’s organic search results.

Both Walmart and Target last year struck deals to appear in search results via Google Home.”

Google is apparently getting paid each time someone clicks from Google’s organic search listings. The importance of this program cannot be overstated.

If this is true, then it’s the first time that Google has ever been paid from a click through from the regular search results. Because this was not officially announced yet, there is a possibility that the contours of what Google Actions really is may change.

What Organic Searches are Impacted?

The news story mentioned specifically mentioned that listings in Google Search were a part of the program. This is not Pay Per Click. This is a performance based payment. Presumably, according to the article, Google will be paid a percentage of each sale resulting from a click from Google’s organic search listings.

Because there were no constructive follow up questions, all we have to go on is what was revealed by Google. Here is what Google’s Daniel Alegre revealed:

Over the past two years, mobile searches asking where to buy products soared by 85 percent, Alegre said.

Google saw a rise in search queries asking where to buy specific products. So Google is apparently taking advantage of this trend by monetizing it.

Is Google Favoring Big Brands?

It’s somewhat coincidental that this new program that affects Google Search coincides with a Google Update to the Core Algorithm that affects Google Search in a wide ranging way. This update was called a “broad” core algorithm update that only happens several times per year.

So it represents a major change in how Google’s core algorithm works. Interestingly, Google advised that sites that lost rankings did not lose rankings because of anything bad that they did. They only lost rankings because Google changed which sites were going to rank for certain search phrases. According to Google:

“There’s no “fix” for pages that may perform less well… There’s nothing wrong with pages that may now perform less well.”

So that means that the sites that lost rankings were replaced by other sites that rose because of a change in how Google ranks websites. Coincidentally, Google Actions affects Google Search. So the natural question is if Google’s latest update is focused on promoting certain brands that are paying Google a percentage of their revenues.

Unanswered Questions

As of this moment there has been no official announcement. Google spokespeople have not answered questions. Here are some key questions that need answering:

Have partner sites received better rankings?

Will partner sites receive a label?

Will Google provide consumers the lowest priced product in voice search?

Does the Shopping Actions Program influence the Organic Search algorithm?

Was the recent Broad Core Algorithm Update influenced by the Shopping Actions Program?

