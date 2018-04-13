Google Search Console Update: Filter Reports by Result Type

Google has added a new feature to Search Console that will allow site owners to filter performance reports by ‘Search Appearance.’

Search Appearance refers to the various ways a search result can be displayed according to how the content is marked up. This includes:

Rich results

AMP non-rich results

AMP article

Job listing

Job details

With this filter in place, site owners can isolate the performance of specific content types. So the report can display just the performance of AMP articles, or compare AMP articles versus non-rich AMP results, and so on.

See an example of how this works in the animation below: