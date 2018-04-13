Advertisement
Google Search Console Update: Filter Reports by Result Type

Matt Southern
Matt Southern SEJ STAFF
Google has added a new feature to Search Console that will allow site owners to filter performance reports by ‘Search Appearance.’

Search Appearance refers to the various ways a search result can be displayed according to how the content is marked up. This includes:

  • Rich results
  • AMP non-rich results
  • AMP article
  • Job listing
  • Job details

With this filter in place, site owners can isolate the performance of specific content types. So the report can display just the performance of AMP articles, or compare AMP articles versus non-rich AMP results, and so on.

See an example of how this works in the animation below:

Matt Southern

Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt Southern has been the lead news writer at Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a degree in communications, Matt ... [Read full bio]

