Google Search Console Update: Filter Reports by Result Type

Google has added a new feature to Search Console that will allow site owners to filter performance reports by ‘Search Appearance.’
Search Appearance refers to the various ways a search result can be displayed according to how the content is marked up. This includes:
- Rich results
- AMP non-rich results
- AMP article
- Job listing
- Job details
With this filter in place, site owners can isolate the performance of specific content types. So the report can display just the performance of AMP articles, or compare AMP articles versus non-rich AMP results, and so on.
See an example of how this works in the animation below:
🔥 Search Appearance filter now available in the New Search Console 🙌 along with a few more visual updates:
⬇️Export option now available on validation details page
🏷️Exported compare columns now have labels pic.twitter.com/lYuQSVeftp
— Google Webmasters (@googlewmc) April 11, 2018