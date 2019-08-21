Google Search Console Shows New Image Search Data for AMP Pages

Google has started to show data in Search Console related to a new image search feature introduced last month.

Data will be tracked for images that appear on AMP pages and interacted with via Google’s new ‘swipe to visit’ feature, which is exclusive to AMP.

The recently-introduced feature provides searchers with easy access to the page in which an image appears on. When tapping on an image in mobile search results, a pop-over browser window appears with the AMP version of the page already loaded.

Searchers can then swipe up on the browser window to view the page in full, hence the name “swipe to visit.” You can see it in action in the example below:

Data will appear in Search Console under “AMP on Image Results.” This data can be accessed by navigating to the Search Appearance section of the search results performance report. From there, filter the data by images and this is what you will see:

If you’re already using AMP on your site, and have a verified Search Console property, there is nothing further you need to do. Data will be tracked automatically.