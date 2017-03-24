Google Rolls Out Mobile Shortcuts for Faster Access to Information

Google has brought tappable shortcuts to mobile search, as well as its iOS and Android app, which gives users one-touch access to information about specific topics.

Now, upon landing on the home screen, searchers will be met with a carousel of swipe-able shortcuts to information about things like sports, food & beverage, entertainment, weather, and more.

Android users will have access to additional shortcuts compared to iOS users, including:

Translations

Nearby attractions

Flights

Hotels

Internet speed test

Currency converter

Tic-tac-toe

Roll a die

Animal sounds

Solitaire

With these additions to Google search, the company wants to help users bypass the traditional search box and find what they need even faster.

“Now with a tap on the entertainment shortcut, you can see what’s playing this weekend at your local theater or what to watch on TV… When you’re curious about nearby lunch options or outdoor dining for your weekend getaway, the eat & drink shortcut is your local scout… Similarly on sports, whether you love basketball, hockey or football, now you don’t need to type anything when you want the latest scores.”

Google recommends keeping you app updated to quickly find the most timely and recently used shortcuts, which will be continually updated for big moments and current events.