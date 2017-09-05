Google Reveals Most Popular ‘How To’ Searches

Site owners looking to capitalize on “how to” searches now have an all new source of data at their fingertips.

In addition to highlighting the most popular “how to” searches in a recent blog post, Google has also launched a new site that visualizes this data.

Searches that begin with “how to” are on the rise, growing by 140% in the last 13 years. Among those searches, people looking for help with ‘how to fix’ things are especially popular.

The Google Trends team has even broken down this data by geographic location.

North Americans are most concerned with how to fix their toilets, people in warm climates need the most help with fixing their fridge, and North and Eastern Europeans are most interested in how to fix a light bulb.

Google’s new ‘how to fix’ site lets users select from a drop down list of countries and see the most popular searches in their area.

The site also breaks down the most popular:

Cooking queries

Love-related queries

Coming-of-age queries

Difficult/technical queries

Health queries

There’s also brief mention of the top viral queries, with the most viral ‘how to’ query of the moment being “how to make slime.”

Google has compiled all this data to reveal the overall top ‘how to’ searches worldwide:

how to tie a tie how to kiss how to get pregnant how to lose weight how to draw how to make money how to make pancakes how to write a cover letter how to make french toast how to lose belly fat

If you’re hungry for more data, Google has uploaded the top ‘how to’ searches from 2004 – 2017 on it’s GitHub page.