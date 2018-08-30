Google Responds to Trump Claiming it Didn’t Promote his State of the Union Address

President Donald Trump continues his attack on Google, claiming the search engine did not promote a live stream of his State of the Union address.

Trump tweeted a video which attempts to demonstrate how Google promoted Obama’s State of the Union addresses on its homepage but did not do the same for Trump’s first public speech to a joint session of Congress, or his first State of the Union.

It’s true that Google did not link to Trump’s first joint statement to Congress, because that’s not something Google has done for any president.

However, Google did promote a live stream of Trump’s first State of the Union address.

A Google spokesperson said in a statement:

“On January 30 2018, we highlighted the livestream of President Trump’s State of the Union on the google.com homepage. We have historically not promoted the first address to Congress by a new President, which is technically not a State of the Union address. As a result, we didn’t include a promotion on google.com for this address in either 2009 or 2017.”

Evidence of this can be found using the Wayback Machine, which displays the following screenshot:

Yet more evidence can be found on a pro-Trump message board on Reddit, in a thread that was published during Trump’s State of the Union address.

The White House has not responded to Google refuting Trump’s claims.

This marks the latest in Trump’s smear campaign against Google, which began after he somehow got the impression that search results are rigged to feature only bad news about him.

