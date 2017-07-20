Google to Reportedly Redesign its Home Page in the Near Future

According to The Guardian, Google is planning to redesign its home page to match its mobile app experience.

Google’s signature home page, consisting only of a logo and a search bar, is set to be replaced by a home page that more closely resemble the home page on its iOS and Android app.

When opening the mobile app, users are greeted with a search bar followed immediately by a personalized feed of recent news stories.

Google recently implemented improved machine learning to its home page, making the feed more adept at predicting what users may be interested in reading.

In addition, users can now manually follow topics of interest, which will be added to the home page feed.

If and when Google brings this experience to desktop, it will mark the most significant change the company has made to its home page since 1996.

Having a personalized feed on the home page will almost certainly require users to be logged in. When not logged in, I can only assume users will see a generic selection of trending news stories.

Will we be looking back 10 years from now and saying “Hey, remember when Google’s home page was only a logo and a search bar?”

We’ll have to wait and see. I will post any new developments on this story as I hear about them.