Google to Remove More Types of Autocomplete Predictions

Google is expanding its policies on autocomplete predictions to prevent even more types of queries from showing up.

The expanded policies, rolling out in the coming weeks, will cover the following types of query predictions:

Predictions that are reasonably perceived as hateful or prejudiced toward individuals or groups.

Predictions which seem to advocate, glorify or trivialize violence and atrocities, or which disparage victims.

Google notes that the above types of predictions may be retained if there’s a clear “attribution of source” indicated — such as song lyrics or book titles.

In addition, Google’s existing policies for autocomplete cover hateful predictions against: