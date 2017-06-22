Google Posts: Share Messages in Search Results From Google My Business

Google has officially rolled out Google Posts to all small businesses with a Google My Business listing.

Google Posts allows small businesses to publish messages to Google My Business, which means the messages will also show up when their GMB page surfaces in search results and Google Maps.

Posts will appears as a small snippet, which customers can tap on to read in full. Google suggests using the feature to keep customers informed about daily specials, upcoming events, new products, or anything else that can help you drive business.

In addition to text and photos, Posts can also include custom calls-to-action. CTAs can be used to direct customers to make a reservation, sign up to a newsletter, buy a product, or link to a special offer.

According to Google, 82% of people turn to search engines to find local information, and 70% of people look at multiple businesses before making a decision. Google Posts is an easy to use, free tool that can help your business stand out from the rest.

Any business with a verified GMB listing can start posting right now. Posts can either be published from the desktop platform, or on the iOS and Android apps.