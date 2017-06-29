Google Posts Not Available to All Businesses… Yet

Google introduced a new feature for Google My Business last week called Posts. It has since become apparent that the feature is not available to all businesses yet.

In Google’s original announcement post, the company implied that Posts was rolling out worldwide to all businesses with a verified GMB listing.

Marissa Nordahl, Community Manager for Google My Business, recently confirmed Posts has not been launched to all business categories.

Nordahl specified that local posts are not yet available to businesses in the “Hotels” category. However, there may still be businesses in other categories that were not included in the initial launch.

Here is Nordahl’s full statement:

“Thanks for all of the excitement around this launch – we’re equally excited and definitely want to get you posting! If you’re not seeing the Posts section on your business page, it might be because we haven’t launched to all business categories. “Hotels” is the category where local posts are not available (yet).”

If you’re not yet able to publish local posts from Google My Business, you can request access by submitting your Google Maps URL to this form.

Access is not guaranteed after submitting the form, but Nordahl says the company will do its best to help out. A response can be expected within 2-3 business days after submitting your Maps URL.