Google is Offering a Mobile Web Developer Certification for $99

Google is offering a mobile web developer certification. for the low-low price of just 99 dollars!

Ok, all joking aside, the search giant is really doing this.

If you need the self-assurance of Google to vouching for you as a competent mobile web developer, this is for you.

You can pay the $99 fee to take an exam and get patted on the back with an electronic badge.

Once you receive the electronic badge you can add it to your resume, display it on your website, or add it to your online profiles.

In addition, those looking for mobile web developers will be able to search Google’s repository of people who have earned the badge.

Google’s ‘Mobile Web Specialist’ certification program comes with a study guide to prepare for the all-important exam.

Once you feel ready to take the exam, you will have three attempts to do so.

The exam consists of writing code in a “timed, performance based exam.”

After completing the exam, there is an exit interview which gives participants the opportunity to explain their work.

This will be your last opportunity to prove the legitimacy of your work to the big G.