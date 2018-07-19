Google My Business Sends Notifications When New Listings Go Live

Google My Business has started sending notifications when new listings go live on the web.

A representative from Google announced this update, while stating users will only receive these notifications if their business accounts are fewer than 100 listings.

Bulk verification accounts will not receive these notifications.

Accounts will also not receive these notifications if their language preference is set to anything other than US English.

Another way to confirm a listing’s real-time status is to click the direct links on the “Your business is on Google” card.

The “Your business is on Google” card is displayed in the GMB dashboard on the right-hand side, as seen in the example below:

Those who would prefer not to receive notifications can unsubscribe at any time from the settings menu.