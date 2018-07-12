Google My Business Lets Users Add “Call Now” Button to Posts

Google is letting users add “Call Now” buttons to posts created in Google My Business.

Tapping on the “Call Now” button will trigger a phone call to the primary phone number included in the Google My Business listing.

There is no option for businesses to change the phone number associated with the “Call Now” button, which means it will not be possible to use a tracking number.

The addition of this new feature was spotted by Colan Nielsen and shared on Twitter:

Google Posts adds a "Call Now" option with the ability to insert a phone number directly in the post. pic.twitter.com/iH51JfTV6r — Colan Nielsen (@ColanNielsen) July 12, 2018

Nielsen added that this feature appears to be available for businesses in all categories.

Joy Hawkins noted on Twitter that after tapping the “Call Now” button she was prompted to leave a review for the business.

Businesses should keep that in mind when utilizing this new call-to-action button. Provide exceptional service over the phone, because the customer may be immediately asked to leave a review!

Google prompts you to leave a review after clicking the new call button on Posts. https://t.co/c48NH5mhpo pic.twitter.com/TCmUD0iEym — Joy Hawkins (@JoyanneHawkins) July 12, 2018

While this particular “Call Now” button is new, call-to-action buttons in posts created via Google My Business are not new in and of themselves.

Users have been able to add CTAs to posts in Google My Business since the posts feature was introduced last year.

In addition to inviting customers to place a phone call, businesses can also use CTA buttons to direct customers to make a reservation, sign up to a newsletter, buy a product, or link to a special offer.

Any business with a verified Google My Business listing can create posts, which appear in search results, Maps, and the GMB page itself.