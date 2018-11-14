Google My Business App Updated With Ability to Create Posts, View Analytics, More

Google has launched a new and improved version of the Google My Business app which lets business owners do more on-the-go.

Here is an overview of some of the top new features:

Posts: With a press of the new Post button in the app, you can upload a photo, create an offer or event and add it right to your Business Profile on Google.

With a press of the new Post button in the app, you can upload a photo, create an offer or event and add it right to your Business Profile on Google. Customers Tab: View and respond to customer messages, reviews, and booking requests.

View and respond to customer messages, reviews, and booking requests. Notifications: The app will send notifications when there’s a new customer connection such as a follow, message, booking, or review.

The app will send notifications when there’s a new customer connection such as a follow, message, booking, or review. Analytics: Profile results are displayed on the home screen, which shows how many people are finding and connecting with your business.

These features are new to the Google My Business mobile app, but not new to Google My Business in general.

However, with these features now being available on the mobile app businesses have a more convenient way to engage with customers and manage their listings.

While announcing these new updates, Google also revealed some interesting statistics about local businesses and Google search.

Every month through Google search:

People are connected to local businesses over 9 billion times

Over 1 billion phone calls are generated

Over 3 billion direction requests to store are initiated

To see the new Google My Business app in action check out the preview video below:

