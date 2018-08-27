Google My Business Adds “Veteran-led” Identifier for Local Listings

Google has added a new attribute to Google My Business listings for identifying when a business is led by a veteran.

Google’s Sean O’Keefe, a former Staff Sergeant in the US Army, made the announcement today while revealing that millions of businesses in the US are owned by veterans.

“More than 2.5 million businesses in the U.S. are majority-owned by veterans, and one way that I stay connected to the veteran community is by supporting those veteran-owned businesses. It’s something I can do all throughout my day, whether I’m grabbing a coffee or recommending a local restaurant to a friend.”

Now those veteran-led businesses can highlight this attribute in Google Search and Maps by enabling it in their Google My Business listing.

Once enabled, it will appear alongside details such as “Has Wifi” or “Outdoor Seating.”

Business owners can enable the “Veteran-led” attribute, or any other attribute, by following these steps:

Sign in to Google My Business

Open the location you’d like to manage

From the menu, click “Info”

Find the “Attributes” section and click the Pencil icon

Either search for the attribute you want to add or scroll through all the available options for your business

When you’re finished updating your attributes, click “Apply”

This is one of a new set of initiatives from Google to support veterans through technology.

Additional resources: