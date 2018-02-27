Google Mobile Speed Scorecard: Compare Your Speed Against Other Sites

Google has introduced two new tools aimed at helping webmasters make their sites faster— the Speed Scorecard and Impact Calculator.

Speed Scorecard

Compare your mobile page speed against other companies with Google’s Speed Scorecard tool. It’s capable of analyzing the speed of thousands of sites from 12 different countries.

Using the Speed Scorecard is as simple as entering a URL. You can start by submitting your own URL, followed by other URLs to compare yours with. The tool will arrange the URLs and corresponding speeds in the form of a list.

Here is an example:

Google recommends a mobile speed of 5 seconds on 3G connections, and 3 seconds on 4G connections.

Impact Calculator

According to Google, a one second delay in page load time can lower conversions by up to 20%. Based on that statistic Google has introduced the Impact Calculator, which measure how much potential revenue can be gained with a faster site.

When using the Impact Calculator you start off by manually inputting a few values: monthly visitors, average order value, and conversion rate.

From there, the tool will display your speed along with a slider. Drag the slider to the left to how much revenue may increase by speeding up your site by a few seconds.