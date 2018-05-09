Google Mobile-Friendly Test Now Shows Rendered HTML for JavaScript Sites

Google’s mobile-friendly and rich results testing tools have been updated with features designed for developers of JavaScript sites.

Among these features is the ability to show rendered HTML, which now makes these tools more user-friendly for JavaScript developers.

In addition, the tools can now analyze a site’s console log, exceptions, and stack traces.

Google shared an example of what it would look like when running a JavaScript site through the mobile-friendly testing tool.

For developers of JavaScript sites, we just launched 🎉 new features in the Mobile Friendly & Rich Results tools to show rendered HTML, console log, exceptions, and stack traces.

👉 https://t.co/bGfNb34yel & https://t.co/k1HWeuQcDL pic.twitter.com/Csfoz9i6fN — Google Webmasters (@googlewmc) May 9, 2018

With these updates, developers of JavaScript sites can now use these tools to more effectively identify and correct errors related to mobile-friendliness and rich snippets in search results.