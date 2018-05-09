ADVERTISEMENT
Google Mobile-Friendly Test Now Shows Rendered HTML for JavaScript Sites

Matt Southern
Matt Southern
Google’s mobile-friendly and rich results testing tools have been updated with features designed for developers of JavaScript sites.

Among these features is the ability to show rendered HTML, which now makes these tools more user-friendly for JavaScript developers.

In addition, the tools can now analyze a site’s console log, exceptions, and stack traces.

Google shared an example of what it would look like when running a JavaScript site through the mobile-friendly testing tool.

With these updates, developers of JavaScript sites can now use these tools to more effectively identify and correct errors related to mobile-friendliness and rich snippets in search results.

