Google Mobile-Friendliness Test Shortcut in Search Results

Google has made it easier than ever to test your site’s mobile-friendliness with a shortcut built right into its search results.

Now it’s as easy as typing the command “mobile friendly” into the search bar to bring up a testing tool built by Google to gauge how mobile-friendly your site is.

Here’s what it looks like after typing in the command:

After entering in a URL, it brings you to Google’s mobile-friendly site testing tool where you can see the results for the URL you have entered.

Why Does This Matter?

It can only be assumed that Google is making it incredibly simple to test your site’s mobile-friendliness for the following reasons.

First, it is better for users if they’re able to access your site on a mobile browser. It is now known that over half of all searches are conducted on a mobile device.

That means a substantial amount of users could be trying to access your site from their phone or tablet.

With that said, sites that are mobile-friendly have an edge in search results due to the fact more people are searching from mobile devices versus desktop devices.

A further advantage can be expected in the near-future as Google is expected to roll out its mobile-first index next year.

A mobile-first index means search results will be delivered as if everyone was searching on mobile devices.

You may have guessed it by now, but that means priority in Google’s mobile-first index will be given to sites that are already 100% mobile-friendly.

It is for all these reasons that Google is making its mobile-friendly testing tool extremely accessible. The search giant would rather you have a mobile-friendly site than be left behind.

So go ahead and test your site now with Google’s tool, if you haven’t already. Don’t worry, if your site is not considered mobile friendly, the tool will lay out some simple steps for you to make it so.