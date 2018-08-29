Google Measures Effectiveness of Ads With New ‘Ad Strength’ Indicator

Google has introduced a new tool for helping advertisers measure the effectiveness of their ads before they go live.

A new ad strength indicator measures responsive search and display ads on a scale from “Poor” to “Excellent.”

When measuring ad strength, Google takes into account the relevance, quantity, and diversity of ad copy.

In addition to assigning an overall rating to the ad, Google provides actionable feedback so advertisers know which areas they need to improve on.

Google offers the following pieces of advice to prep ads for the upcoming ad strength rollout:

For responsive search ads: Provide as many headlines and descriptions as makes sense for your business. At least five headlines are recommended.

For responsive display ads: Provide up to 15 images and five logos, headlines, and descriptions per ad.

Google plans to roll out ad strength in stages.

Over the next several weeks, ad strength will appear while writing a responsive search ad.

Starting in early September, ad strength will be available as its own column in the Google Ads interface

Ad strength support for responsive display ads will not be available for another several months.

Updates to Responsive Search Ads

As part of this announcement, Google also rolled out several updates to responsive search ads that are available now.

Advertisers can preview ad combinations as they’re being built. The preview will show what ads might look like, letting advertisers browse through several possible combinations.

In reports for responsive search ads, advertisers can now view data for headlines, descriptions, and top combinations. This will allow advertisers to learn what’s showing up most often in search results.