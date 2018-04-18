Advertisement
Google Maps is Now Using Fast Food Locations as Reference Points

Matt Southern
Google Maps is testing a feature which gives drivers turn-by-turn directions using fast food restaurants as landmarks.

It’s possible that Google may be testing this feature with other points of interest, but so far users have only reported encountering it when being directed to turn near a fast food spot.

It appears this feature is not connected to any sort of advertising efforts, although it may prove beneficial to the fast food joints being mentioned by the app.

This may be especially useful when driving in an area you’re not familiar with, as it’s generally easier to spot a fast food restaurant down the road than read a street sign from a distance.

Google has confirmed this test to Engadget, without noting if or when it will be rolled out to everyone.

Matt Southern has been the lead news writer at Search Engine Journal since 2013.

