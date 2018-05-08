Google Maps to Deliver More Personal Recommendations Based on Machine Learning

A forthcoming update to Google Maps will allow the app to provide even more personal recommendations for things to see and do, made possible through machine learning technology.

Here is an overview of all the new features coming to Maps, announced today at Google I/O:

Redesigned ‘Explore’ Tab : Recommendations for top trending activities, which are centralized around the area you’re currently looking at in Maps.

: Recommendations for top trending activities, which are centralized around the area you’re currently looking at in Maps. Match Scores : A “match” score will be displayed for food and drink venues according to how likely you are to enjoy them. Machine learning will be used to calculate the score, based on information about the business, your food and drink preferences, places you’ve been, and previous ratings you’ve given.

: A “match” score will be displayed for food and drink venues according to how likely you are to enjoy them. Machine learning will be used to calculate the score, based on information about the business, your food and drink preferences, places you’ve been, and previous ratings you’ve given. Group Planning : Add places to shareable lists, which friends and family can also add to and vote on. The idea is to make it easier to decide on places to visit as a group.

: Add places to shareable lists, which friends and family can also add to and vote on. The idea is to make it easier to decide on places to visit as a group. ”For You” Tab: An all-new tab featuring places you may want to try in areas you regularly frequent.

These features will be rolling out worldwide, on Android and iOS, within the coming months.