Google Lets Users Buy Movie Tickets Through Google Assistant

Google Assistant is now capable of helping users find more information about movies, as well as buy tickets without leaving the interface.

Users can utter commands such as “buy tickets for [movie name],” or begin with a broader search such as “showtimes near me.”

Ticket purchases are facilitated through Fandango, which will allow users to buy tickets for movies currently playing, or buy advance tickets for upcoming movies.

The entire exchange, from discovery to purchase, can be completed within Google Assistant. This even includes buying tickets for movies with reserved seating.

With this new feature, users can begin a conversation about movies on Google Home, and pick up where they left off using Google Assistant on a smartphone.