Advertisement
NewsSEO
|

Google Lets Businesses Post Offers to Organic Search Results

  • 282
    SHARES
  • 409
    READS
Matt Southern
Matt Southern SEJ STAFF
Google Lets Businesses Post Offers to Organic Search Results

Google has been spotted testing a new feature which allows Google My Business pages to publish offers directly to search results.

This feature is built into Google Posts, which has been available to all businesses with a verified GMB profile since last summer. Google Posts lets businesses publish short messages, which appear in Maps and search results when the business name is searched for.

Until now Posts were limited to plain text, multimedia, or events. In the example below you can see Google is testing a new type of post for offers.

An offer includes the following components:

  • A photo
  • Up to 300 words of text
  • Post title
  • Start date/time and end date/time
  • Optional coupon code
  • A link to the offer

What businesses may appreciate most of all is that it doesn’t appear to cost anything to post offers. Of course, they will not be shown as widely as paid ads, but they still give businesses the opportunity to push sales in search results without having to pay Google for it.

Not everyone is able to replicate this feature, which indicates it’s still in the testing stages.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Related Posts
ADVERTISEMENT
Matt Southern

Matt Southern

Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt Southern has been the lead news writer at Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a degree in communications, Matt ... [Read full bio]

Advertisement