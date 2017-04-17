Google Launching a Job Search Service Called “Google Hire”

If this sign up page is anything to go by, Google is preparing to launch a new jobs service.

The company has not officially announced the launch of the service yet, but as you can see the home page is live for everyone to see.

Everything beyond the home page appears to be locked at the moment. I tried signing in with my Google account, only to be told that my email address is not associated with a Google account. I guess that’s Google’s way of locking people out until the service officially launches.

Multiple sources claim Google Hire will be a recruitment tool which allows employers to manage job applications. Employers will be able to place ads for job listings, which jobseekers will then be able to apply for.

The fact that the service requires individuals to sign in using their Google account has led to concerns that recruiters will be able to see an applicant’s entire search history.

While that could technically be a possibility, it also feels like people are jumping to the worst case scenario in an attempt to create clickbait headlines.

No one knows for sure the extent of the permissions that will have to be granted in order to use the service. I have reached out to Google for more information and will update this story if and when I receive a response.