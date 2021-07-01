Google July 2021 Core Update Begins Rolling Out

Google is releasing a broad core algorithm update today on July 1, 2021. This is update was announced last month and is now rolling out.

This update is a continuation of last month’s core update. Google says it intended to add more to the June core update but ran out of time.

What’s launching today are, presumably, the remainder of the changes Google intended to add to the June update.

It typically takes about 1-2 weeks to fully roll out a core update. Google’s guidance on recovering from this update is the same as all other core updates launched in the past.

Hopefully for some site owners this is the recovery they’ve been waiting for. After being negatively impacted by a Google core algorithm update, it may take until the next core update before seeing any major signs of recovery.

This update may be the recovery site owners needed following an update they were hit with months ago. It may even help site owners recover if they were hit by last month’s update.

To that end, there’s been so many updates to Google Search this past month that it may be difficult to diagnose which specific update a site was hit with. Or whether a site was impacted by a combination of updates.

Here’s a recap of all the Google updates that have rolled out since the beginning of June:

And then, of course, there’s the July core update you’re reading about right now. That’s five shakeups to search results in one month. Over one update per week.

Not all updates are applicable to everyone, however. The two core algorithm updates have the potential to impact the greatest amount of websites since they’re rolled out broadly to all search results.

The potential impact of the spam and slander updates is less than the core updates, as they’re targeted at specific types of content.

Back in June, Google said most sites won’t notice the impact of these core updates. Now that the second one is rolling out we’ll see if that’s the case. Give it at least a week or two for the update to be completed.

The July 2021 Core Update, previously announced, is now rolling out:https://t.co/6Xs77WDsur These typically take 1-2 weeks to finish. Our guidance about such updates is here:https://t.co/e5ZQUA3RC6 Here’s more on how we improve search through updates:https://t.co/IBmInwGOiX — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) July 1, 2021