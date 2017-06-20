Google For Jobs is Now Live in Search Results

Google’s job search initiative is now live in US search results. Initially debuted at the company’s I/O conference, Google For Jobs sees the search giant collaborating with other companies in the job matching industry to connect employers with the right candidates.

While harnessing the power of Google’s machine learning capabilities, combined with the services provided by other job matching sites, Google aims to help users find the right job for them.

Whether you’re seeking an entry-level job, or a high level executive position, Google For Jobs will be able to surface opportunities of all types.

Google For Jobs can be triggered on either desktop or mobile by searching for keywords such as “jobs near me”, “retail jobs”, and so on. In addition to job descriptions, Google will also surface key information including when the job was posted, commute time from your home, whether it’s full or part time, and even reviews of the employer.

If there’s a particular type of job you’re interested in, you can turn on alerts and receive an email notification whenever a job matching your criteria gets posted.

Google is currently working together with the following sites to surface jobs as soon as they’re listed:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Careerbuilder

Glassdoor

Ziprecruiter

Snagajob

Jibe

JazzHR

iCIMS

Direct Employers

America’s Job Exchange

Madgex

WayUp

myCNAjobs

Higher Education Recruitment Consortium

Jora

Jobing

Local Job Network

Care.com

Jobs.net

If you’re an employer and want to have your job postings indexed by Google, you can either publish them on any of the sites listed above or follow Google’s direct integration guide.