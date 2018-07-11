Google Introduces the “Mobile Speed Score,” Grading Pages on a 10-point Scale

Google has introduced a new way to evaluate the speed of mobile pages, launching a new report that grades pages on a 10-point scale.

The new “mobile speed score” is integrated into Google Ads (formerly known as AdWords) and can be found on the “Landing pages” page.

From there, users can quickly see which pages are providing a fast mobile experience and which ones may require further attention.

Google cautions advertisers that mobile page speed can significantly impact ad performance:

“Consider this: more than half of all web traffic now happens on mobile. Yet the average mobile webpage takes 15 seconds to load. And for many brands this equates to missed opportunity, especially when more than half of visits are abandoned if a mobile page takes more than three seconds to load.”

Mobile speed scores are based on more than just loading time. Google evaluates a number of factors, including the relationship between page speed and potential conversion rate.

For those who need help speeding up their mobile pages, Google recommends taking advantage of Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP).

“Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) provide a faster, smoother, and more engaging mobile experience. In fact, AMP pages typically load 85 percent faster than standard mobile pages. Once you’ve sped up your site, you can direct your search ad clicks to those AMP pages and create the super-fast and delightful mobile experiences people expect.”

Other tools offered by Google to evaluate mobile page speed include the Speed Scorecard, which compares mobile speed against competitors, and the Impact Calculator, which estimates potential revenue lost as a result of having a slow mobile site.