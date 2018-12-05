Google Introduces 4 New Tools for Responsive Search Ads

Google is rolling out a series of updates to responsive search ads which include more languages and new reporting tools.

Here is an overview of everything that was announced today.

New Reporting and Feedback Tools

Google is bringing the following new reporting and feedback tools to responsive search ads:

Auto-generated suggestions: When creating a responsive search ad, Google Ads will suggest headlines and descriptions. This feature is rolling out in English over the next few months.

When creating a responsive search ad, Google Ads will suggest headlines and descriptions. This feature is rolling out in English over the next few months. Real-time feedback: Google Ads will display a dynamically changing ad strength indicator while ads are being created.

Google Ads will display a dynamically changing ad strength indicator while ads are being created. Ad strength in ‘Status’ column: New information will appear in the Status column, indicating if ads are losing impressions or are disapproved.

New information will appear in the Status column, indicating if ads are losing impressions or are disapproved. Import details from other ads: Headlines and descriptions from existing text ads can be imported to responsive search ads in the same ad group. This feature will be available in the coming weeks.

Google notes that, on average, advertisers see up to 10% more clicks after using headlines and descriptions from existing text ads:

“In fact, by writing responsive search ads that use both new and existing ad text copy, Dell saw a 25% lift in clicks and conversions2 in its gaming campaigns.”

More Languages

As of today, responsive search ads are available in the following additional languages:

Danish

Dutch

Italian

Japanese

Norwegian

Polish

Portuguese

Russian

Swedish

Turkish