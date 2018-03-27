Google Images Makes it Easier to Find GIFs

Google is bolstering its GIF finding capabilities with the acquisition of GIF platform Tenor.

There are now millions of searches for GIFs every day, which has prompted Google to improve image search to better meet the needs of its users.

Google speaks highly of Tenor’s ability to find the right GIFs:

”With their deep library of content, Tenor surfaces the right GIFs in the moment so you can find the one that matches your mood.”

In addition to assisting Google with surfacing GIFs in image search results, Tenor will be integrated into other Google products, like Gboard.

Following this acquisition Tenor will continue to operate as its own brand, and Google says it’s “looking forward to investing in their technology and relationships with content and API partners.”

There will be no change to Tenor’s platform or tools, including existing integrations with other services like WhatsApp. Even similar products like the Tenor keyboard will continue to be available.