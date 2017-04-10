Google Image Search Introduces “Similar Items” Suggestions

Google Image Search has launched “Similar items” suggestions on mobile and the Android Search app. This new feature is designed to help searchers find other products which compliment the one they were initially searching for.

Currently, the suggestions support handbags, sunglasses, and shoes. Over the next few months Google will add support for other apparel, as well as home & garden items.

”Using machine vision technology, the Similar items feature identifies products in lifestyle images and displays matching products to the user.”

In addition to suggesting similar items, Google is also adding a much requested feature by displaying information about price and availability.

If you’re vendor and want to make your products show up in ‘Similar items’ suggestions, you have to ensure schema.org product metadata is added to the pages of all products you wish to include. All products with name, image, price & currency, and availability meta-data are eligible for inclusion.

Next, if you haven’t already, verify the markup has been added correctly by testing your pages with the Structured Data Testing Tool.

If the markup has been recently added, Google notes it may take up to a week for the information to be recrawled and added to search. You can test it in live search results by typing “site:yourdomain.com” into Image Search.