Google Does Not Use Pogo-Sticking As a Ranking Factor

Google’s John Mueller has revealed that a user behavior known as pogo-sticking is not a signal when it comes to ranking search results.

“Pogo-sticking” is a nickname given to the act of quickly navigating back and forth between pages in search results.

Site owners may be concerned that it’s considered a negative ranking signal when users quickly back out from a page shortly after landing on it.

Mueller confirmed that’s not the case. In fact, pogo-sticking is not something worth worrying about at all.

This topic came out during a recent Google Webmaster Central hangout, where a user asked the following question:

“If we’ve got some legacy content, or content that maybe we’ve neglected and could be focusing our efforts elsewhere, and the user clicks on that, has a poor experience, and clicks back to the SERP. That’s obviously bad for SEO. Is that something that would affect that page only, or would it have an effect on the rest of the website?”

Contrary to what this particular site owner believes, Mueller responded by saying Google doesn’t use signals like that when it comes to search.

There are a number of reasons why users might go back and forth between pages in search results, which would make it difficult for Google to turn that behavior into a ranking factor.

In short — Mueller says it’s not something worth focusing on as a site owner.

The full question, along with Mueller’s response, can be seen in the video below starting at the 51:18 mark.