Google My Business Now Lets Users Upload Videos

Google My Business is bringing videos to the photos dashboard, allowing business owners to upload videos, and view videos uploaded by customers.

The ability for businesses to upload videos to their own listing is a brand new feature, and could prove to be an effective marketing tool. The ability for customers to upload videos to another business’s listing is something that was introduced last year.

Videos can be up to 30 seconds in length and will appear in the overview tab of the Google My Business Dashboard. Customer uploaded videos can be found in the ‘customer’ tab, while videos uploaded by the business owner can be found in the ‘by owner’ tab.

Alternatively, all videos can be viewed together in the ‘Videos’ tab. Keep in mind that videos can take up to 24 hours to appear in the Google My Business dashboard, so if you don’t see it right away then give it some time. Once they are live they will appear alongside local photos.

Although this wasn’t explicitly mentioned, the videos may take a while to be displayed so they can be vetted before being published. Another way businesses can keep inappropriate videos off of their GMB page is to flag them.

Google’s next step is to bring native mobile support to GMB videos, and introduce notifications for new customer videos.