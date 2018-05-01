Google My Business Now Lets Agencies Register Accounts

For the first time, Google is letting agencies register accounts on Google My Business.

Agencies registered with GMB will also get access to an all-new dashboard designed to meet the needs of agency partners.

One of the key benefits of the new agency dashboard is the ability to manage an unlimited number of locations. Non-agency accounts are limited to 100 locations.

User groups can be created that will allow agencies to manage internal teams and control access to locations.

Agencies that manage a significant number of locations will be able to access them more efficiently with improved search functionality in the agency dashboard.

Google has also introduced some improvements for agencies that manage accounts using the Google My Business API.

The latest API update has more of the new features that have recently been added to the web interface, such as offer posts and merchant descriptions.

These update will be rolling out over the next several weeks.