Google My Business Allows Exports of 18-Months of Data

All Google My Business users now have the ability to export up to 18-months worth of data from their listings.

It was first spotted yesterday by Evan Older that GMB was allowing bulk downloads of data for managers of multiple accounts.

Now, just one day later, it appears everyone has the ability to export their data regardless of how many locations they manage.

So whether you’re the owner of a small business with one location and want insights from the past year, or an agency that manages multiple locations and want the full 18-months of data for each — you can now export what you need from the GMB dashboard.

The report which is exported from GMB includes the following sets of data: