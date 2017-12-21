Google Brings Back Webmaster Help Videos

Google is bringing back webmaster help videos on YouTube in a new series called “SEO snippets.”

The new video series will be focused around providing to-the-point answers to specific SEO questions. For example, one of the first videos features Google’s John Mueller explaining what to do if a site template has multiple H1s.

Google’s format and execution of “SEO Snippets” videos immediately calls to mind the Matt Cutts Q&A videos from years ago. There has been a void in Google’s webmaster outreach efforts since Cutts went on leave in 2014 before ultimately resigning in 2016

With that said, I expect these videos to be a welcome addition to Google’s communication strategy. Matt Cutts’ videos were generally well liked, and it’s been about 3 years since a new one has been published.

Google says it will be picking questions for the SEO Snippets videos based on frequently asked questions on the Webmaster Central Forum. So if you have a question for the Google team, that’s where you need to make your voice heard.

Check out some of the questions that have been answered so far in the videos below.

Is a crawl-delay rule ignored by Googlebot?

Subdomain or subfolder, which is better for SEO?

My site’s template has multiple H1 tags

How do I regain ownership of a Search Console property?

Do fixed penalties affect SEO?