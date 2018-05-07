ADVERTISEMENT
Google to Ban Ads for Bail Bonds, Effective July 2018

Google AdWords is implementing a new policy that will prohibit ads promoting bail bond services. This policy will come into effect July 2018.

Ads for bail bonds services are being banned, Google says, because studies show they exploit vulnerable demographics and ultimately lead to long-term debt.

”At Google, we take seriously our responsibility to help create and sustain an advertising ecosystem that works for everyone… We made this decision based on our commitment to protect our users from deceptive or harmful products.”

This is said to be largest step any corporation has taken against the promotion of bail bonds services.

Matt Southern has been the lead news writer at Search Engine Journal since 2013.

