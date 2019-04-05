Google Assistant to Return More Detailed Search Results on Android

An update to Google Assistant on Android devices will allow it to provide better visual responses and more complete information.

When answering queries, Assistant returns a screen that more resembles what you would see in Google search results.

Here’s a before & after example of asking Assistant for events in Mountain View:

Another new thing Google Assistant will do is provide accompanying visuals when possible.

Here’s a before & after example of asking Assistant for cute cats:

There’s now a lot less empty screen space when returning search results.

In the example below, you’ll see that Assistant used to display results horizontally in a carousel, leaving nearly half the screen empty.

Now, Assistant fills the screen vertically which looks better and is more functional.

This update is rolling out now on Android phones only. Android typically receives updates to Google software before iOS.

It wasn’t explicitly stated, but an iOS version is likely not far behind.